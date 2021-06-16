27 Cape Coral bridges expected to receive repairs

You can’t drive through Cape Coral without crossing a bridge. TO make sure your drive remains safe, the City is looking to repair 27 of these bridges.

Cape Coral maintains this won’t impact anyone’s commute at all, because all of this work is going to be done from barges underneath the bridges, so no equipment will block the actual roadways. A non-city contractor will be brought in for these repairs.

My next question was, okay wow, The news that 27 bridges are being worked on may initially cause some alarm—are these bridges safe? What was wrong with them in the first place? But you don’t need to wory.

“I will say, first and foremost, that none of our bridges in the city are in danger of any collapse,” said Bill Corbett, transportation manager for Cape Coral. “There’s no structural… structural issues, structural concerns, this has nothing to do with the weight load rating of the bridge. This is strictly to address some superficial cracking. So, this is very minor cracking on these bridges.”

Corbett says this construction is going to last between four to six months, which is the standard time for a project like this.

