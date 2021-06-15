School board votes to make masks voluntary at Charlotte County schools

Charlotte County School Board unanimously approved Superintendent Stephen Dionisio’s recommendation to make masks voluntary across school district property during its meeting Tuesday.

This ends the mask mandate in Charlotte County schools that was in effect throughout the 2020-21 school year during the pandemic to help prevent spread of the coronavirus.

Charlotte County Public Schools confirmed this decision will become effective Wednesday.

There is no further information at this time.

Writer: WINK News

