Principal at center of controversial paddling video may be reappointed

The principal at the center of a controversial video of a child being paddled may remain in her position.

Central Elementary School Principal Melissa Carter was seen on video paddling a 6-year-old child while the child’s mother recorded the incident.

The paddling occurred on April 13 after the child damaged a computer, according to the police report.

Paddling children in Florida is not illegal which allows for corporal punishment; however, it is against the Hendry County School District’s own policy. After an investigation, the State Attorney’s Office also confirmed it was not a crime.

According to the recommendations being put forward at Tuesday’s school board meeting, Carter is recommended for reappointment for the 2021-2022 school year.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Hendry County School Board Meeting Room, 300 W. Cowboy Way in LaBelle.

Writer: WINK News

