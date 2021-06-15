More storms for Southwest Florida as the tropics come alive

Good Tuesday morning Southwest Florida!



Just like Monday, you may thank yourself for having an umbrella by your side throughout the day. Scattered showers and storms are expected once again across our viewing this morning and afternoon before tapering off this evening.



This is nothing to be surprised about given that many of us are still lagging behind in rainfall totals for the year. Thankfully, scattered to isolated rain chances will persist for the next few days.



Highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon given our cloudy skies and widespread scattered storms.



Boaters will likely deal with light to moderate chop for the remainder of the week. If anything, rain and storms would pose the largest threat at spoiling your day on the water.



We now have a Tropical Storm and two areas of disturbed weather we are tracking at this point in time.

Tropical Storm Bill has formed off the Mid Atlantic Coastline, and will likely maintain that tropical storm status as it tracks out to sea this week.



Additionally, we have a disturbed area in the southern portion of the Gulf of Mexico that now has a high (70%) chance to form within the next five days. This storm would have minimal impacts to Southwest Florida, only bringing us more moisture and rain chances.



A tropical wave has formed off the African coastline. At this point in time, this area has a low (20%) chance of development over the next five days and poses no *immediate* threat to life and property.



The next name on the 2021 naming list would be Claudette.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



