Mackenzie Scott makes largest donation in UCF history

The former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Tuesday donated $40 million to the University of Central Florida, making it the largest gift in the state university’s 58-year history.

Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott and her current husband, Dan Jewett, made the donation without any restrictions on its use, UCF officials said.

The gift to UCF was part of $2.7 billion in donations to 286 organizations Scott announced Tuesday. It is the third round of major philanthropic gifts Scott has made, which together rival the charitable contributions made by the largest foundations. In 2020, Scott made two similar surprise announcements in which she donated a combined $6 billion to fund COVID-19 relief, gender equity, historically Black colleges and universities and other schools.

“Higher education is a proven pathway to opportunity, so we looked for 2- and 4-year institutions successfully educating students who come from communities that have been chronically underserved,” Scott said Tuesday in a blogpost for Medium.

The gift will help the Orlando-based university toward its goal of becoming the world’s leading public metropolitan research university , said UCF President Alexander Cartwright.

The school will use the donation for programs aimed at helping students succeed at the university and fund research by faculty, Cartwright said.

“While our resources are finite, we can accelerate and amplify our impact with the help of others. I hope our alumni and friends will join Ms. Scott and Mr. Jewett in helping to provide a foundation for UCF’s future,” Cartwright said. “Because every new dollar allows us to make new discoveries on distant planets and to solve problems here on earth. Because every new investment creates opportunities for students to be the first in their families to earn a degree, creating generational change for their families and their communities.”

UCF is one of the largest universities in the United States with a student population of more than 66,000 students.

Author: The Associated Press

