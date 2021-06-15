Lee County man accused of molestation may have more victims, investigators say

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying additional victims who may have been sexually assaulted at the hands of a Lee County man.

Heriberto Batista Montijo, 42, was arrested May 14 and faces 19 charges that include sexual assault on a victim under 12; child cruelty; lewd and lascivious behavior on a child; and multiple counts of the possession of child pornography.

The Department of Children and Families alerted investigators to Montijo, alleging he was having indecent relationships with very young girls. Montijo is also accused of having a collection of videos depicting children engaged in explicit activity. When Montijo was arrested, detectives discovered a stash of videos containing child pornography in his possession, Crime Stoppers said.

Now, detectives are looking at the possibility that Montijo could have had sexual relationships with other young girls in the community. Detectives are in possession of videos from Montijo in which sexual acts with young girls can be seen but their faces are not visible. Montijo has resided in Fort Myers and Lehigh in recent months, and at one point worked at a business in Estero which was in close proximity to an elementary school.

Montijo is being held in the Lee County Jail and is facing three capital charges. A conviction could lead to multiple life sentences.

Anyone who may have information on Montijo’s involvement with young girls is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: WINK News

