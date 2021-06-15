Lee County commissioners OK fully electronic tolls

Lee County commissioners are moving forward with the electronic tolling program, in which all the county’s toll bridges will now require you pay with an electronic pass.

The commissioners all agreed to the plan in a workshop meeting June 8, but will vote to confirm it during Tuesday’s commission meeting.

When you sign up for the program, you’re charged $30 to keep as a balance which is pulled from every time you go through a toll. If you apply right now, you save money: the pass itself is free until October, when they’ll charge you $3 for it.

There is another way you can save when crossing those bridges each day.

“If you go over during the off-peak hours, we have a discount program that will save you money,” said Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman. “That program was actually on the chopping block the last time we met about this, but commissioners decided to keep that in place.”

Those cheaper off-peak hours are:

6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to Hamman, the people who used to work at the tolls in person were considered in the course of this transition.

“I was really happy to hear that we actually found jobs for all the people who were working in our toll booths, there was only one part time position that we ended up losing,” Hamman said. “And that was, I think, a choice that was maybe even made mutually there. But we tried to find a place for everybody to get a job within the county that was looking for one. So that’s good.”

Hamman also agrees that if you look around the country, this is a transition that everyone is making, everything is electronic. He says there’s no better time to make this change than now.

Reporter: Michael Hudak

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

