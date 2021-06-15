Group in Cape Coral working to enforce water restrictions

One group is making sure that people aren’t adding to The City of Cape Coral’s shrinking water problem. They do their best to enforce the restrictions.

Every morning, before the crack of dawn, Dave Foley with Cape Coral’s Watering Office gets up.

“We’re out here 24/7, every day of the week,” Foleys aid.

He drives around Cape Coral and looks for those who are violating the city’s water rules. Tuesday morning, WINK News joined him.

“This morning I’ve given out two citations and two warnings,” Foley said.

Most people get into trouble for watering their lawns on the days they aren’t supposed to. Because of high irrigation use, the city’s freshwater canals are running low.

Low canals make it more difficult to feed water to Cape’s 800+ fire hydrants.

“When these canals start getting lower and lower you see the boat sitting in the mud,” said Foley.

Tom Preseau has a boat and sees the impact of dry season right outside his window.

“The water shrinking and I’ve never seen it this way. You never saw the sand over there like that and if you look down here it’s ridiculous,” Preseau said. “I’ve seen water just about the same line in the dryer is. But I’ve never seen it like this in 20 years.”

Foley says they aren’t trying to upset people just remind them to follow the restrictions.

“we’re not really trying to gouge anybody here a lot of times she just give out schedules to try to help the people and tell them that you just can’t be watering because if we all run out of water we’re going to be in a lot of trouble,” said Foley.

Foley’s best advice is to stick to the watering schedule or be prepared to pay a hefty fine.

In Cape Coral, if you’re caught violating their water rules, the fine could be as high as $400. The city issued 4,000 water violations during dry season.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know