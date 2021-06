Deputies searching for missing Naples 17-year-old

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Naples teenager.

Sofia Treissa, 17, was last seen leaving her home on Friday around 3:30 p.m. Sofia is described as 5’2, around 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 252-9300.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

