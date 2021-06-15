Dogs play around a social distancing sign during off-leash morning hours at the Long Meadow in Prospect Park, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Go to any dog park right now and you’ll probably find lively pandemic puppies, along with new owners learning the ins and outs of off-leash play. One of the silver linings of the pandemic is that many people are discovering the joys of dog ownership. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
FORT MYERS

CDC bans dogs from over 100 countries due to high rabies risk

Published: June 15, 2021 6:02 AM EDT
Updated: June 15, 2021 6:55 AM EDT

Dogs from more than 100 countries are being banned from the U.S.

The CDC has issued the ban because the threat of rabies is common in those areas. The ban, which starts July 14, affects dog rescue shelters, breeders importing dogs from other countries and people bringing pets to the U.S.

The CDC says the pandemic and a lack of quarantine facilities also contributed to the decision to issue the ban.

Find the list of 113 banned countries here.

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media