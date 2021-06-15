CDC bans dogs from over 100 countries due to high rabies risk

Dogs from more than 100 countries are being banned from the U.S.

The CDC has issued the ban because the threat of rabies is common in those areas. The ban, which starts July 14, affects dog rescue shelters, breeders importing dogs from other countries and people bringing pets to the U.S.

The CDC says the pandemic and a lack of quarantine facilities also contributed to the decision to issue the ban.

Find the list of 113 banned countries here.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know