Burglary suspect with a shirt over his face. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
ENGLEWOOD

Can you ID these Englewood home burglary suspects?

Published: June 15, 2021 12:15 PM EDT
Updated: June 15, 2021 12:20 PM EDT

Deputies want the public’s help identifying suspected burglars caught on camera outside an Englewood home Monday night.

The two suspects entered a home on Grafton Avenue around 2 a.m., according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. They made off with many valuables items.

They can be seen in this recording posted on Facebook by CCSO.

If you can identify either suspect, call CCSO at (941) 639-2101 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Tips may also be made online or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app.

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media