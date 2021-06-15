Can you ID these Englewood home burglary suspects?

Deputies want the public’s help identifying suspected burglars caught on camera outside an Englewood home Monday night.

The two suspects entered a home on Grafton Avenue around 2 a.m., according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. They made off with many valuables items.

They can be seen in this recording posted on Facebook by CCSO.

If you can identify either suspect, call CCSO at (941) 639-2101 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Tips may also be made online or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know