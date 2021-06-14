United Airlines offering new nonstop destinations from Fort Myers

The Lee County Port Authority has announced that there will be nonstop flights to California destinations from Fort Myers.

United Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights to San Franciso and Los Angeles on December 16.

This is the first time in airport history that there will be nonstop flights from RSW to SFO and adds a new nonstop option to LAX.

Ben Siegel is the executive director of the Lee County Port Authority. “We are very excited about United Airlines announcing nonstop service to the West Coast from Southwest Florida International Airport,” Siegel said.

“Service to San Francisco has been at the top of the list for nonstop destinations by our community and having a new nonstop option to Los Angeles is also going to be well received by travelers,” he said.

The daily flights to both destinations will begin on December 16, 2021, and will continue through May 5, 2022 on Boeing 737s-800s.

You can find the daily flight schedule below:

Los Angeles (LAX) – Fort Myers (RSW):

Directional Route Service Level Departure Time Arrival Time LAX-RSW Daily 10:15 18:15 RSW-LAX Daily 19:15 21:30

San Francisco (SFO) – Fort Myers (RSW):

Directional Route Service Level Departure Time Arrival Time SFO-RSW Daily 10:47 19:17 RSW-SFO Daily 19:00 21:50

For more information about these new routes or to book a flight, you can follow this link. If you would like more information about Southwest Florida International Airport, you can head to this website.

