Three areas to watch as tropics heat up

The Atlantic Basin is kicking it into 5th gear, with three disturbances with the potential to develop!

The tropical disturbance off the Carolina’s is most likely to develop soonest, with a high 70% chance of spinning up over the next few days thanks to an explosion of storms overnight. Fortunately, this is expected to go out to sea, and poses no threat to the US!

Meanwhile, we continue to watch the Gulf for tropical trouble. The disturbance is expected to sit in the Bay of Campeche over the next few days, before drifting northward towards Texas & Louisiana this weekend, bringing the threat for heavy rain. The NHC gives this area of interest a medium 60% chance of becoming a depression or weak tropical storm.

A powerful tropical wave exited Africa overnight, and is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms. This tropical wave has an opportunity of becoming a depression over the next few days, before dry air, wind shear, and cooler water temperatures cause weakening.

All three of these disturbances pose no threat to the WINK viewing area, but if they were to earn names, the next three names are Bill, Claudette, and Danny.

We’ll keep you posted!

Reporter: Dylan Federico



