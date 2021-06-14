SWFL Congressman pushes for manatees to be back on endangered species list

Community and political leaders are sounding the alarm on the rising number of manatee deaths. On average, there have been five manatee deaths per day since the beginning of the year.

Congressman Vern Buchanan represents Florida’s 16th congressional district and he wants to see manatees be put back on the endangered species list. Buchanan says this would give manatees the highest federal protection.

Seeing manatees out on the water is always a pleasant surprise.

Mike Kershaw lives in Cape Coral. “They’re just big lumbering love bugs,” said Kershaw.

John Tucker is from Ohio. “It’s really cool to see them. It’s one of the neatest things,” Tucker said.

Florida is on pace for a record number of manatee deaths this year. The latest number from The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows that 782 manatees have died this year compared to 637 last year.

Cameron Tucker is also from Ohio. “I think that’s horrible. I don’t really think manatees do anything to really be killed like that I guess. Maybe it’s not uhm, people don’t do it on purpose, but 700 that’s really bad,” they said.

Patrick Rose is the executive director of the Save the Manatee Club. He says manatees in Southwest Florida are dying for two reasons.

“Red tide exposure from brevetoxin and watercraft injuries,” said Rose.

Congressman Buchanan wrote a letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asking that manatees be upgraded from threatened to endangered.

“I certainly think that they should be protected. I would be in favor of them getting back on the endangered list,” John said.

Rose says that would provide more money for researching and protecting the gentle sea cows. “We need to do a better job today,” Rose said.

The Save the Manatee Club says getting manatees back on the endangered list could take some time.

They have to hire people back to study the animals and dos Science reviews. In the meantime, FWC is asking that you be careful the next time you put the boat in the water Watch out for manatees and if you see one in distress call FWC.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know