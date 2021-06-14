Stormy start to the week

Happy Monday morning, Southwest Florida!

Our run of 90 degree highs comes to an end today, with many of us only topping out in the upper 80s.



While our high temperatures fall, storm chances are on the rise. Expect widespread scattered showers throughout the day.



It may be smart to have an umbrella on standby this week as rain chances will continue each and every day.



With these stormy conditions and breezy winds, moderate chop expected this afternoon for boaters.



Now that we are two weeks into hurricane season, activity is beginning to pick up. Along the Eastern coastline of the U.S. we now have a region with a low (30%) chance of development over the next five days. We are also monitoring a region of development in The Bay of Campeche. This area now has a medium (50%) chance of formation over the next 5 days. Neither of these regions of development pose any *immediate* impacts on Southwest Florida.



Our next name on the naming list would be Bill if either of these regions spin up a tropical storm.

