Fort Myers Police searching for suspect who burglarized store

Fort Myers police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a Fort Myers convenience store.

The incident occurred on June 7 at Quick Food Mart, 1802 Victoria Ave.

Police say during the early morning hours, a suspect entered the store and stole a bunch of lottery tickets then returned wearing different clothing and stole a safe and register.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 800-780-TIPS.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know