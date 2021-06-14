Fort Myers police are searching for a suspect in a food store theft. (CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Department)
FORT MYERS

Fort Myers Police searching for suspect who burglarized store

Published: June 14, 2021 1:27 PM EDT
Updated: June 14, 2021 1:50 PM EDT

Fort Myers police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a Fort Myers convenience store.

The incident occurred on June 7 at Quick Food Mart, 1802 Victoria Ave.

Police say during the early morning hours, a suspect entered the store and stole a bunch of lottery tickets then returned wearing different clothing and stole a safe and register.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 800-780-TIPS.

Writer:WINK News
