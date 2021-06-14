Lightning strikes Naples man’s car on I-75

A Naples man’s car was struck by lightning Monday morning on I-75 in Broward County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened at about 11:20 a.m.

A Nissan Rogue was westbound on I-75 at mile marker 30.5 when it was hit by the lightning strike, which damaged the car’s antenna and electrical system. The strike also left a 7-foot long, 4-inch wide gouge in the interstate pavement.

The 48-year-old driver was not injured, troopers said. His car was towed from the scene and crews were notified about the pavement damage.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know