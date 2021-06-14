Lee County School Board approves contract with interim superintendent

The Lee County School Board has approved an interim superintendent for the district.

The board held a special meeting Monday afternoon to iron out the contract for their pick, Dr. Ken Savage. He is being sworn in and will begin his new job Tuesday.

Dr. Greg Adkins is retiring at the end of this month after five years as leader.

Savage had been chief operations officer for the school district since 2019. He joined the district in 2006 as an assistant principal at Cypress Lake Middle School. He also served as an assistant principal at Dunbar High School before begin appointed principal at Veterans Park Academy for the Arts. He was named “Florida Principal of the Year” in 2018 while principal at James Stephens International Academy.

The school district has launched a webpage to help you get involved with the search for a permanent superintendent. You can click here to do that. The process to select a permanent superintendent begins June 21.

WINK News spoke with Adkins on Monday about the future of the school district. He said the biggest challenge is the learning gaps from the pandemic and parents need to keep up.

“Stay involved and stay connected with the school district. I think it’s really important. In fact, I tell parents, stay involved with your kid’s education clear through high school and even into college or technical school. I mean, I think it means a lot, and they may not want you involved, but it definitely helps if you are.”

Writer: WINK News

