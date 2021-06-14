Lee, Collier counties hiring teachers for summer programs

Help is wanted in the classroom. School districts across the country and right here in Southwest Florida have sounded the alarm, saying they need teachers for summer programs.

Administrators are expecting classes to be full, especially at the kindergarten level, because many children missed out on class time due to the pandemic. That means a huge jump in class sizes. Thus, school districts are looking to put more teachers in the classroom and more drivers on school buses.

The Lee County and Collier County school districts are hiring right now. Lee has a recruitment event July 7 and the starting salary is $47,000.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know