Lee Clerk urges public to keep private information out of court records

A rule change by the Florida Supreme Court that goes into effect July 1 will make filers responsible for keeping their private information out of public civil court records.

The change affects circuit civil, county civil and small claims court documents, but does not apply to family cases, such as divorces, child support and domestic violence cases.

Attorneys and those representing themselves in court will need to file Notices of Confidential Information when filing documents with Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, and other non-public information.

The Lee Clerk of Courts will hold a webinar on Wednesday, June 23, to educate the public on how to keep their confidential information private.

“We will share what information can be redacted in civil court documents, proper forms and procedures to use, and common pitfalls to avoid,” said Clerk Linda Doggett.

To register for the Zoom webinar, click here. The webinar is the first in the Clerk’s new monthly series titled “Your Gateway to the Courts.” The webinars will teach residents about the resources available to help file cases and navigate the court system.

Writer: WINK News

