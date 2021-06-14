Fort Myers man faces animal abuse charge after fatally injuring ex-girlfriend’s kitten

A Fort Myer man faces a charge of animal cruelty after police say he fatally injured a kitten on purpose during an argument Sunday.

Dumetrice Wilson, 48, got into an argument with an ex-girlfriend at her home around 5 p.m. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Wilson grabbed the woman’s 8-week-old kitten during the argument and intentionally injured it.

The woman ran to the police department to report the abuse and was escorted home, at which point police detained Wilson. Animal Control arrived, deemed the kitten’s injuries too severe and advised it would have to be euthanized.

Wilson was arrested and faces a charge of torturing or inflicting pain, serious physical injury or death on an animal.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know