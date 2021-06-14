Former Lee County deputy accused of killing son wants case dismissed

A former Lee County deputy accused in the death of his son in 2019 is in court today arguing for the case to be dismissed based on the “stand your ground” law.

Sergio Perez began crying in court at the sight of his dead son, Ramon, as body camera footage from the first responding officer played.

They also showed footage from the interview conducted with Perez on the day of the interaction that led to Ramon’s death. In it, Perez said his son’s problem with him is that he is “successful and can practically do anything.”

He said during the Aug. 13, 2019, altercation, his son tried to gauge his eyes out, so he elbowed him in the face and slammed him to the ground.

He asked investigators if Ramon was dead by saying, “Is he a Signal 7?”

The state will call more witnesses Monday.

WINK News will have a full report starting on WINK News at 4, and this story will updated.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jackie Winchester

