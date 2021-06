DeSantis to hold press conference in Surfside

Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference Monday in Surfside.

It was initially scheduled to begin at noon at The Shul of Bal Harbour but was delayed due to weather.

It has been rescheduled for 2 p.m.

You can watch it live below once it begins or by clicking here.

