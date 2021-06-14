Dates, locations for mobile pediatric vaccination clinic, week of June 14

Golisano Children’s Hospital’s mobile pediatric vaccination clinic will be making stops around Southwest Florida the week of June 14 to vaccinate children 12 years old and older for COVID-19.

The clinic is walk-up only, and there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine. The mobile clinic will be at the following locations next week:

Monday, June 14 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Family Health Centers 3415 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres

Tuesday, June 15 Noon to 3:30 p.m. Cypress Lake Middle/High School 8901 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers

Wednesday, June 16 Noon to 3:30 p.m. Cypress Lake Middle/High School 8901 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers

Thursday, June 17

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Family Health Centers

3415 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres (This stop is primarily for second doses, however, first doses will be provided to those who would like them. Anyone who receives a first dose at this location may have to attend another site for their second dose.)

A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination. The second dose will be set for the same location or one nearby.

Anyone 12 years old and older can also receive their COVID-19 vaccine at no cost at Lee Health’s Community Vaccination Clinic, located at Gulf Coast Medical Center. For more information, visit the Lee Health website.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know