COLLIER COUNTY

Collier County School Board approves use of controversial textbooks

Published: June 14, 2021 11:41 AM EDT

The Collier County School Board on Monday approved the use of new textbooks for the upcoming school year.

Some parents and members of the community spoke out against the books, saying they teach the tenets of critical race theory, which the state Board of Education recently banned.

The board decided Monday not to hear those objections from the community and ultimately approved the books they voted on back in April.

Board members maintain the new textbooks do not in any way teach critical race theory.

Reporter:Breana Ross
Writer:WINK News
