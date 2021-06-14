Collier County School Board approves use of controversial textbooks

The Collier County School Board on Monday approved the use of new textbooks for the upcoming school year.

Some parents and members of the community spoke out against the books, saying they teach the tenets of critical race theory, which the state Board of Education recently banned.

The board decided Monday not to hear those objections from the community and ultimately approved the books they voted on back in April.

Board members maintain the new textbooks do not in any way teach critical race theory.

WINK News will have more on this story on WINK News at 5 & 6.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know