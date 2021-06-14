CCSO: Shooting at Waffle House injures woman

More details have been released in a shooting that injured one person at a Waffle House in Collier County on Saturday.

According to an incident report, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Waffle House on Tollhouse Drive just after 2:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The report indicates a second person may have been injured in a second shooting that occurred.

The woman was found on her back, conscious and alert, lying on the ground between two vehicles. She was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office received numerous calls about the incident.

Several bystanders reported that a man in a white Chevy was the shooter.

Deputies identified the suspect, and according to the report, he went to the Naples Jail Center with his father to provide a statement. The suspect’s name is redacted from the report.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

