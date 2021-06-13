Storm chances increase this week

Happy Sunday, SW Florida!

Rain chances will be a bit lower for your Sunday, with only spotty storms in the forecast for this afternoon. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances once again increase to start off the work week, and stay elevated for much of the week as tropical moisture surges into the area.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Chances of development are inching upwards in the Gulf of Mexico, where a depression or weak tropical storm could form later this week. Impacts could be felt along the northern Gulf Coast by this weekend as the disturbance slowly lifts northward. Impacts to SW Florida are highly unlikely at this time. The next name on the list is Bill.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know