RV destroyed by fire in Cape Coral

An RV went up in flames Sunday afternoon in western Cape Coral.

The Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District said the proximity of its newest station helped keep the fire from spreading to nearby structures. Both are on Pompano Avenue off Pine Island Road.

There were no injuries and damage was mostly contained to the RV.

Writer: WINK News

