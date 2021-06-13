Remembering FWC Officer Julian Keen 1 year later

Monday marks one year since the killing of FWC Officer Julian Keen, and his loss continues to be felt in the Southwest Florida community.

“Somebody that was that instrumental, for only being able to have a short 30 years here, he was an angel,” said Corey Raborn of LaBelle.

Keen, 30, was off duty when he was shot and killed in LaBelle while trying to stop a man who was driving recklessly. Eliceo Hernandez, 21, is accused of shooting Keen and was later arrested.

Keen touched a lot of lives, and everyone we spoke with called him an amazing friend.

“When Julian was taken from us, to see so many people coming together and expressing their love, I’m like, is this why? I would do anything to have him back but the love that he gave, the love that he showed, the man he was… he was just an amazing person,” said Shywona Williams.

Hernandez remains in the Hendry County Jail awaiting trial on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, attempted second-degree murder by discharging a firearm, leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid. He has entered a plea of not guilty. His bail is set at $806,500.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference Monday with the Julian Keen Foundation and Collier County Public Schools to announce a partnership in a new youth program launching in Immokalee.

