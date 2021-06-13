Food distributions in SWFL, week of June 14

The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from June 14 through June 19.

Monday, June 14

10 a.m. – Noon

Bonita Old Library, Bonita Springs

26876 Pine Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

10 a.m. – Noon

Fleamasters Flea Market, Fort Myers

4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33916

Tuesday, June 15

10 a.m. – Noon

Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee

1155 Roberts Ave. W., Immokalee, FL 34142

10 a.m. – Noon

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres

20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Wednesday, June 16

10 a.m. – Noon

Forrey Drive, LaBelle

Forrey Drive, Forrey Dr., LaBelle, FL 33935

10 a.m. – Noon

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples

4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116

Thursday, June 17

10 a.m. – Noon

Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers

7101 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917

10 a.m. – Noon

Sacred Heart Church, Punta Gorda

211 W Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Friday, June 18

10 a.m. – Noon

Boys and Girls Club, Naples

7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104

10 a.m. – Noon

Lake Meade Community Park, Cape Coral (entrance on NE 11th Ave)

1117 NE 23rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33909

Saturday, June 19

10 a.m. – Noon

Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres

1820 Unice Ave. N., Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

St. Matthew’s House, with the aid of the Harry Chapin Food Bank, will hold food distributions at the following locations the week of June 14.

Monday, June 14

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Church, Naples

5225 28th Ave SW, Naples, FL 34116

Walkups welcome

10:30 a.m. – Noon

Naples Alliance Church

2504 Estey Ave., Naples, FL 34104

Walkups welcome

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Fort Myers Thrift Store

3954 Broadway

Fort Myers, FL 33901

Tuesday, June 15

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Fairway Bible Church, Naples

3855 The Lords Way Naples, FL 34114

Wednesday, June 16

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Immokalee Friendship House

602 W Main St.

Immokalee, FL 34142

Walkups welcome

Thursday, June 17

10 a.m. – Noon

Iglesia Pueblo de Dios Church, Naples

4400 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34112

10 a.m. – Noon

First Baptist Church Naples

3000 Orange Blossom Dr.

Naples, FL 34109

Toiletry & Diaper Distribution Site

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

First Haitian Baptist Church, Naples

14600 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34114

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Mount Olive A.M.E.

2754 Orange St., Fort Myers, FL 33916

