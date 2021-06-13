CORONAVIRUS

Resources

Credit: MGN
WINK NEWS

Food distributions in SWFL, week of July 14

Published: June 13, 2021 10:12 AM EDT

The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from June 14 through June 19.

Monday, June 14

10 a.m. – Noon
Bonita Old Library, Bonita Springs
26876 Pine Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

10 a.m. – Noon
Fleamasters Flea Market, Fort Myers
4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33916

Tuesday, June 15

10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
1155 Roberts Ave. W., Immokalee, FL 34142

10 a.m. – Noon
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Wednesday, June 16

10 a.m. – Noon
Forrey Drive, LaBelle
Forrey Drive, Forrey Dr., LaBelle, FL 33935

10 a.m. – Noon
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116

Thursday, June 17

10 a.m. – Noon
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers
7101 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917

10 a.m. – Noon
Sacred Heart Church, Punta Gorda
211 W Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Friday, June 18

10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club, Naples
7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104

10 a.m. – Noon
Lake Meade Community Park, Cape Coral (entrance on NE 11th Ave)
1117 NE 23rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33909

Saturday, June 19

10 a.m. – Noon
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
1820 Unice Ave. N., Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

 

St. Matthew’s House, with the aid of the Harry Chapin Food Bank, will hold food distributions at the following locations the week of June 14.

Monday, June 14

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth Church, Naples
5225 28th Ave SW, Naples, FL 34116
Walkups welcome

10:30 a.m. – Noon
Naples Alliance Church
2504 Estey Ave., Naples, FL 34104
Walkups welcome

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Fort Myers Thrift Store
3954 Broadway
Fort Myers, FL 33901

Tuesday, June 15

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Fairway Bible Church, Naples
3855 The Lords Way Naples, FL 34114

Wednesday, June 16

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Immokalee Friendship House
602 W Main St.
Immokalee, FL 34142
Walkups welcome

Thursday, June 17

10 a.m. – Noon
Iglesia Pueblo de Dios Church, Naples
4400 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34112

10 a.m. – Noon
First Baptist Church Naples
3000 Orange Blossom Dr.
Naples, FL 34109
Toiletry & Diaper Distribution Site

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
First Haitian Baptist Church, Naples
14600 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34114

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Mount Olive A.M.E.
2754 Orange St., Fort Myers, FL 33916

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media