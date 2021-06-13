Dunbar High School track coach battles COVID-19

A beloved track coach is now fighting for his life.

Dunbar High School’s track and field coach, Guy Thomas, is in the hospital in critical condition after contracting COVID-19.

As this family goes through this difficult time alongside him, they are asking for something from the community – prayers.

Carl Burnside is the principal at Dunbar High School and while the coach’s condition isn’t looking good right now, he believes strength will help him beat COVID-19.

“His condition is still grave and we’re just hoping that he is able to recover,” said Burnside.

Students, school staff and family members are all praying for Thomas’s recovery. At Dunbar, he’s more than just a track coach.

“Well what Coach Thomas is doing, he is making them work, kids believe and they stretch themselves beyond what they think they could do,” Burnside said.

“You hear about him being a fantastic track coach, but what he is an outstanding mentor for young people,” said Burnside.

He pushes his athletes to think big, to think about what their future holds and to think about college. And he also doesn’t stop thinking.

“Even last week when I spoke to him on the phone he was talking about the plan for he had this one athlete that he was securing a college scholarship for to run track,” said Burnside.

That dedication is what pushes Burnside and others to make sure as many prayers as possible are on Thomas’s side.

“We’re thinking about his full recovery, that’s where our thoughts are going,” Burnside said.

It’s been a tough year for students and staff at Dunbar High School. Earlier this year, the principal says, they lost two team members, Kim Ward and Mario Henderson.

Neither of them passed away due to COVID-19 but their deaths were quick and unexpected.

So now, Burnside is hoping for the best outcome for Coach Thomas.

