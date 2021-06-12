Summer camps returns this year with some differences

Summer camps are returning after the pandemic forced many to shut down.

New safety protocols are in place to protect children from getting and spreading COVID.

Many parents plan on sending their children back to summer camps this year.

In 2020, more than 19 million kids missed out on summer camp. But summer camps are once again in all 50 states this year but things will look a little different.

Most camps are requiring face masks and will be opening under capacity to make sure everyone can socially distance themselves.

A majority of camps are also requiring campers and staff to be tested for COVID prior to the start of camp.

Nurse practitioner Candice Monteith said it’s important to make sure camps are taking the right steps to keep everyone healthy.

“They should definitely follow the CDC guidelines,” said Monteith, with MinuteClinic. “There should be handwashing station around, hand sanitizer, they should be sanitizing surfaces regularly, mask-wearing, depending on the camp. Outdoor activities are always great because they’re less likely to become ill or contract the virus outdoors. So be mindful of how the virus is spread.”

For parents, it’s important to review health protocols for the camp prior to its start in order to know what to understand.

“People are vaccinated now and we’re starting to see the numbers slowly drop and I just think people are just excited and ready to get out and kind of to return to a little of normal life,” Monteith said. “But it’s also important to be vigilant, not let your guard down. Also still stick to your CDC guidelines.”

Monteith recommends parents take the time to explain to their kids what the protocols will be and what to expect while at camp.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero



