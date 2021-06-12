One person shot outside of Waffle House in Collier County

One person was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital after a shooting outside of a Waffle House Saturday morning, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred at around 2:30 a.m. at 3825 Tollhouse Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

A man is in custody.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the person in custody.

The status of the person shot is unknown at this time.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

