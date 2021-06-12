Man dies in crash on Sanibel

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Sanibel.

According to a news release, the Sanibel Police found a white Toyota Corolla on the north side of Sanibel Captiva Road in trees.

The crash happened at around 3:24 a.m. The Sanibel Police Department was alerted to it from Sirisuxm telematics, the news release states.

Police arrived on scene at around 3:55 a.m. at Sanibel Captiva Road at approximately mile marker 3.0 and found the vehicle.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was declared deceased by EMS.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

No other information is known at this time.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

