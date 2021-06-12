June Storms For The Weekend

Happy Saturday, SW Florida!

Expect typical June weather for your weekend, with a chance of storms, and highs in the lower 90s. The best chance of rain will be inland today, with a slightly lower chance of storms across the area on Sunday.

Rain chances once again increase to start off the work week, and stay elevated for much of the week as tropical moisture surges into the area.

TROPICAL UPDATE: An area of low pressure may develop in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico early next week. Some development is possible as it drifts north. It’s too soon to say what if any impacts there could be late week on the northern Gulf Coast.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



