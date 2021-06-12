Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigates recent burglary and vehicle theft

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says it investigating a burglary and theft of a vehicle.

This happened along Basel Lane in Englewood.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies say that sometime in the past week, a home was broken into and a vehicle at that home was taken.

Investigators later found that stolen vehicle at the Dollar General located near San Casa Road and Placida Road.

Detectives say this is an active case and are following up on any leads.

If you have any information bout this case, you can contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office by calling (941) 639-2101.

