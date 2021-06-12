CORONAVIRUS

Resources

Credit: WINK News
ENGLEWOOD

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigates recent burglary and vehicle theft

Published: June 12, 2021 4:27 PM EDT

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says it investigating a burglary and theft of a vehicle.

This happened along Basel Lane in Englewood.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies say that sometime in the past week, a home was broken into and a vehicle at that home was taken.

Investigators later found that stolen vehicle at the Dollar General located near San Casa Road and Placida Road.

Detectives say this is an active case and are following up on any leads.

If you have any information bout this case, you can contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office by calling (941) 639-2101.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media