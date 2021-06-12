Bass Pro Shops ‘Gone Fishing’ event returns

An event that encourages kids to put their phones down and enjoy the outdoors returns after a year.

Bass Pro Shops “Gone Fishing” event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. The goal of this event is to teach children about the joys of fishing.

Whether it’s catching a Gar or a Bass, fishing has always been exciting for 6-year-old Logan Baum and 10-year-old Camden Celaya.

It doesn’t matter how many fish the two caught.

“Three. And wasn’t it two alligator gars? So yeah so it was actually five,” Baum said.

“You get to hold them and take pictures with them,” said Celaya.

Both of them got to smile for the camera with their catch and they weren’t the only ones smiling.

Matthew Baum is Logan’s father. “Relieved that they weren’t you know going to be upset that they didn’t catch anything,” he said.

When kids catch that first fish, they’re hooked. That’s why they are so excited to be back out here to cast their lines and try to reel one in again for the first time in over a year.

“Gone Fishing” is back at Bass Pro Shops after the pandemic paused the event.

Fishers young and old decided to grab a fishing rod and started casting. All of them hoping to catch a fish, some for the first time.

Mark Voytek is a Bass Pro Shops Fishing Associate. “We like to see them come out and have a good time. See them have a positive effect on them getting outside getting outdoors,” Voytek said.

Parents and grandparents joined in on the fun as well. They enjoy passing down a love for fishing to younger generations.

“Nowadays they just want to be on the iPads and cell phones and everything else so getting them out here away from some of the electronics is always a plus for us,” said Matthew said.

This wasn’t Camden and Logan’s first time fishing. So, they shared some tips for their friends just starting.

“Teach them how to hold them teach them how to hold them? How do you hold one of those fish?​ like this,” said Baum.

“Gone Fishing” will be back tomorrow and next weekend. Then, beginning July 3, it will be back to its normal schedule of the first Saturday of every month.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Drew Hill

