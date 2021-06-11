WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

A World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends on Friday.

How did Ladd Orr spend it? With a round of tennis at the Caloosa Yacht & Racquet Club.

His friends and family snapped photos and videos of Ladd as he played.

“He’s the most amazing man I know,” said Chuck Walsh, a friend and neighbor of Ladd. “He swims every day. He walks miles a day, plays cards. He tells jokes.”

Ladd has kept it moving for a century now.

“My motto was you got to keep moving and, let’s face it, our tennis is not sufficient to take us to the French Open but it’s good exercise,” Ladd said.

Sandy Towers, a friend and neighbor, said Ladd is an inspiration to everyone.

“He means an awful lot to us because we’re all striving to get to his age,” Walsh said. “A wonderful, wonderful example for the rest of us.”

Ladd’s wife Barbara said he’s the nicest man she knows.

“That’s my favorite thing,” Barbara said.

Ladd’s advice for a longer life? Move and move forward. And sleep.

“We’ve managed to do a lot and I feel that time is going by rather rapidly,” he said. “I’m very pleased that the good Lord has granted me this century. And we hope to continue a day at a time.”

Ladd plans to spend the rest of the day napping.

Reporter: Anika Henanger



