Two suspects steal more than $1,200 candles from store

Authorities are searching for two people who stole candles from a Port Charlotte Bath and Body Works store in early June.

Surveillance video posted to Facebook by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office shows what appears to be a man and a woman enter the store and put candles in their bag and then walk out.

The duo is suspected of stealing more than $1,200 in candles.

Detectives are now attempting to identify the people involved.

Anyone with information on this crime, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

