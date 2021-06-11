PORT CHARLOTTE
Two suspects steal more than $1,200 candles from store
Authorities are searching for two people who stole candles from a Port Charlotte Bath and Body Works store in early June.
Surveillance video posted to Facebook by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office shows what appears to be a man and a woman enter the store and put candles in their bag and then walk out.
The duo is suspected of stealing more than $1,200 in candles.
Detectives are now attempting to identify the people involved.
Anyone with information on this crime, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.
