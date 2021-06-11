TSA agents needed for summer rush at Southwest Florida Int’l

The TSA is looking to fill more than 20 agent positions at Southwest Florida International Airport. The need comes as the number of people using the airport has soared since 2019.

RSW is expected to be packed this summer, and if new agents aren’t hired, travelers could spend more time waiting in line.

The airport anticipates a 60% to 90% increase in passengers between June and August. After a year of not being able to travel, people are ready to go.

“I mean, look at this weather, it’s gorgeous,” said America Ascolese, visiting from New Jersey.

“We’re headed back to Boston, back home, unfortunately. But vacation has to end,” said Ann Kirby of Boston.

The end of vacation means heading back to the airport – and back through those security lines manned by TSA agents. But a nationwide shortage of agents means a longer wait in those lines.

RSW needs 22 more agents to help with the growing number of travelers. The airport’s numbers are up 28% over 2019 – and climbing.

Reporter: Gail Levy

Writer: Jackie Winchester

