Suspected school vandal arrested in Charlotte County

Deputies arrested a 31-year-old man suspected of vandalizing a Catholic School in Charlotte County.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton M. Lynch is suspected of riding a skateboard onto the property of a local Catholic school and causing about $3,500 in damages.

Community members identified Lynch as the man that appeared in surveillance footage taken at the church.

He was arrested on Thursday and faces a felony charge of criminal mischief to a church, synagogue or mosque.

He remains in Charlotte County Jail with no bond.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

