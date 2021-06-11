CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Suspected school vandal arrested in Charlotte County
Deputies arrested a 31-year-old man suspected of vandalizing a Catholic School in Charlotte County.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton M. Lynch is suspected of riding a skateboard onto the property of a local Catholic school and causing about $3,500 in damages.
Community members identified Lynch as the man that appeared in surveillance footage taken at the church.
He was arrested on Thursday and faces a felony charge of criminal mischief to a church, synagogue or mosque.
He remains in Charlotte County Jail with no bond.
