Search on for 2 suspects after woman beaten, robbed at Lee County apartment complex

Lee County deputies are looking for two men after a woman was beaten and robbed at an apartment complex in broad daylight Friday morning.

A good Samaritan heard the woman scream and raced to her rescue, finding the victim on the ground. The mother of three said she was in the right place at the right time. She said she’s worried because it could have happened to her. She was getting her kids in the car when the incident happened.

Perla Davila’s surveillance camera captured two men moments before they beat a woman and took off with her purse at Lago Del Sol.

“I received a notification that someone just got into the camera, so I looked over here because I was already in the car, I saw both of the guys that were standing here so I didn’t realize anything at that time,” she said.

She was taking her daughter to school when all of the sudden, “I just hear her screaming and I saw the guy and he was just shaking her and grabbing her from the neck and the back and pulled her to the ground, so that’s when I just got out of the car and checked on her.”

Davila said they ran off once she intervened.

“Because I scream and I say hey! And he looked at the car where I was and just ran off.”

Crime Stoppers said one man acted as a lookout while the other repeatedly kicked and punched the victim before Davila ran up to them and called 911.

People living at Lago Del Sol said it isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

“Yeah, my heart’s beating out of my chest because I just moved there in late May and it’s me and my elderly mother,” said Jamie Blake. “Now I’m a little afraid to stay here.”

Davila said the victim said it wasn’t the first time she saw the man who attacked her.

“Because she walks her dog like every day, so she’s seen him before,” she said.

“We’re going to move out because these things are going to be happening again.”

WINK News tried to speak with the property manager about safety at the complex but he kicked us off the property.

Crime Stoppers said the victim in Friday morning’s assault is doing fine and was not taken to the hospital.

If you recognize the suspects or know anything about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 800-780-TIPS.

Lago Del Sol is located along Pine Ridge Road between McGregor and Gladiolus boulevards.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Jackie Winchester

