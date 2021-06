Remembrance events scheduled for 5 years since Pulse nightclub shooting

Saturday marks five years since 49 innocent people were gunned down at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

On Friday morning, the Pulse nightclub Facebook page will be listing each victim, one by one, giving us a glimpse of who they were. Saturday morning, there is a five-year Pulse remembrance ceremony at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

