Progress being made on Punta Gorda Airport expansion

WINK News got an exclusive look Friday at the progress being made on Punta Gorda’s airport expansion plans. These plans include office spaces, a full-service restaurant and event space.

We asked travelers at the Punta Gorda Airport how they’d describe PGD as it is now.

“It’s smaller from what I can tell so far,” said Dan Herlong from Charlotte, N.C.

“It’s small, it’s easy access to everything,” said Stacy Jacobs of Frankfurt, Ky.

The airport’s $18 million expansion project is taking off and airport staff gave WINK News a private tour of the progress.

Construction crews are building a general aviation center for private jet fueling, offices and events. Aircraft parking space is in the works as well.

“In order to give the commercial air service room to grow, we’re moving the private planes, charter services and fueling services over here to the north side of the airport,” said Kaley Miller, marketing and communications manager for the Punta Gorda Airport.

Right now, bidding is underway for a full-service restaurant in the new building. It would be the first sit-down restaurant on airport property. Allegiant and other commercial airline passengers would have to drive about a mile to get to the new site.

The new project represents growth and progress but still leaves room for that “small airport” appeal.

“It’s much more charming than flying into larger airports,” Jacobs said.

Construction on the Punta Gorda Airport is about a year behind because of the pandemic. The project is now set to wrap up in March of 2022.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Drew Hill

