Low chance of development in the SW Gulf of Mexico early next week

Happy Friday, Southwest Florida! It’s going to be another hot day as inland areas heat up into the mid 90s with highs dropping into the upper 80s along the coastline.

Have that umbrella on standby today. Scattered showers will form along the I-75 corridor around lunchtime and eventually move inland this afternoon and evening.

For those communities that do miss out on the rain, high humidity levels will allow our “feels like” temperatures to soar into the triple digits.

Both today and tomorrow are fantastic boating days if you can dodge the rain. Wave heights remain low (1 – 2 feet) before a moderate chop is expected by Sunday.

In the tropics, we continue to monitor potential tropical development in the east Pacific, the Bay of Campeche, and the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of organization, the system(s) will douse portions of Central America with rain through early next week.

Even though the National Hurricane Center has circled this area, it doesn’t change our overall message. This does not pose an immediate threat to the United States, but bears watching over the next 5 – 10 days.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees

Nash Rhodes



