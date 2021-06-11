Last day of school for Collier County students

Friday is the last day of school in Collier County, and students will get out three hours earlier. After a schoolyear like no other, kids are ready to get out and enjoy the summer. But for some students, class isn’t over.

“Summer school” may be, for many, the worst phrase in the English language. Few want to hear it… except, possibly, parents who want their kids out of the house. But it could be a crucial learning experience, because this was an unconventional school year as we worked our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But here’s the best part: For most of these summer courses offered over a six-week span, students are not graded. It’s purely to give kids something to do over the summer. The Collier County School District wants this to be an enrichment period for kids.

“And it’s all voluntary, but it’s supports being offered to our families, because we know that the long days of summer can get a little boring sometimes when you’re looking for entertainment for the kids and just ways to stay productive and busy and fill the hours,” said Chad Oliver, executive director of communications and community engagement.

Collier County schools just pulled off in-person graduation with a simulcast to 43 different countries. They are also transitioning into voluntary mask-wearing on campus, a sign that they are truly looking to turn the page on the pandemic.

For parents who want to keep educating their kids through the summer, the Collier County School District website has a great learning tool in the form of its virtual field trips page. You can take children to places including the Artis—Naples, the San Diego Zoo or even colonial Williamsburg

Reporter: Michael Hudak

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know