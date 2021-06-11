Dr. Rossi: Justice Department investigation; President Biden’s first international trip

New information has emerged that the Trump administration had the Department of Justice investigate two Democrats and subpoenaed Apple for personal information, with the goal of finding the person leaking classified information to the media. Meanwhile, president Joe Biden is abroad on his first international trip.

Here to talk about the investigation and Biden’s trip and what they mean is political psychologist Dr. Bart Rossi.

Watch the full video above.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know