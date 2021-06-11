CORONAVIRUS

Dr. Rossi: Justice Department investigation; President Biden’s first international trip

Published: June 11, 2021 10:08 AM EDT

New information has emerged that the Trump administration had the Department of Justice investigate two Democrats and subpoenaed Apple for personal information, with the goal of finding the person leaking classified information to the media. Meanwhile, president Joe Biden is abroad on his first international trip.

Here to talk about the investigation and Biden’s trip and what they mean is political psychologist Dr. Bart Rossi.

Reporter:Nicole Gabe
Writer:Joey Pellegrino
