Donalds meets with Trump in NJ

Rep. Byron Donalds met with former President Donald Trump on Thursday in New Jersey.

They spoke about public policy including border security and the budget.

While Trump may no longer hold the highest office, Donalds said the Republican Party still turns to him and will continue to do so.

“It’s probably also indicative of why members are gonna go, you know, go meet with him and have a broad-ranging discussion on ideas that are going to help move the country into a better position as we go forward,” Donalds said.

He said it’s no different than what Democrats do. The person voters choose to support will typically take on the leadership position.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jackie Winchester

