Delta flight from L.A. to New York diverted to Detroit after passenger became “threat”

A Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York was diverted to Detroit Thursday night after a passenger became unruly, the carrier says.

The pilot told other passengers the unruly one became “a threat,” forcing the diversion, according to “CBS This Morning Saturday” co-host Dana Jacobson, who was on board.

Flight 1131 was heading from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to JFK International Airport when it was sent to Detroit Metro Airport.

Jacobson tweeted, “Passenger telling me it was a drunk passenger in the back of the plane, out of control drinking from a bottle. The woman next to her according to this passenger finally had enough & went to get the flight attendants.”

Delta issued a statement to CBS News saying the flight was redirected “after a customer issue on board. The customer was met by law enforcement upon landing. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience.”

Jacobson tweeted video of law enforcement wheeling the highly agitated passenger into a terminal on a gurney. She was using graphic language while protesting that she hadn’t gotten “physical” with anyone.

Jacobson later tweeted that the plane was “finally leaving Detroit, an hour after we should have landed in NYC.”

There was no word on how many people were on the plane, where the passenger was taken or whether she would face any charges.

Author: BRIAN DAKSS / CBS NEWS

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know